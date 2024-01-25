 Skip to content

Cornucopia update for 25 January 2024

Update 5.2: Hotfixes

Update 5.2: Hotfixes

Build 13270507

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please update your game ❤️

Fixed issue with water not filling or displaying during cooking.
Improved visuals of fishing water line.

Lots of love,
David ❤️

