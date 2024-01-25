Regarding the network issues and hotfix update

Thank you for supporting UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes.

We confirm that there are issues causing the application to shut down abruptly in network mode. An investigation is in progress to track down the source of the issues.

We would like to sincerely apologize to players for the inconveniences caused in-game.

To fix some of the issues, we have released a hotfix update for the Steam version of UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes.

Network Mode General

-Fixed an issue of inaccurate ping numbers shown during online matches.

-Fixed the application from crashing when having more than 9 search results on casual matches,

ranked matches and player matches

-Fixed an issue causing the room search results to return as blank from the second search result.

-Fixed an issue to show the correct user names on each room search results .

Ranking

-Fixed an issue to show the correct user names on the rankings board.

We will post our future updates and its schedule on our official X account.

Thank you for your unwavering support for UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes.