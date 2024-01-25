Day 1 Update Log (Fixed weapon block&reforging bug and other issues)

Hi adventurers,

Today is the first day of the release of Oblivion Override. Thank you very much for your support and feedback! We will continue to collect suggestions from the community, continue to update and optimize, and strive to bring a better gaming experience to everyone.

If you encounter any gameplay issues during the game, or have any ideas and suggestions for the following updates, please feel free to join our official Discord to share and discuss. Our mods are ready to assist you on this thrilling adventure.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the bug preventing the completion of the Eset achievement.

Fixed the bug causing the Rage Ring to incorrectly increase attack speed after being hit.

Fixed the bug that the weapon block feature was not taking effect in Shelter Base.

Fixed the bug causing the game to freeze when reforging Master Wrench.

Fixed the bug where the Rage Pressurization specialty was not limited by the intended stack limit after enhancement.

Fixed the bug where the pause menu mouse click did not activate the quit option.

Balance Adjustments