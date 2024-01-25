 Skip to content

Ruins of Majika update for 25 January 2024

Bug fix & optimizations

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ver 1.06r (2024/01/25)

  • Code optimizations for sending and delivering Steam achievements.
  • Fix the issue where the steam achievement is being sent multiple times.
  • Fix the issue where some objects have missing shadows.

