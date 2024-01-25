Minigolf: Nostalgia & Workshop Map SDK Update (0.17.7.0)

Minigolf: Nostalgia

A new minigolf map is here! Feel the nostalgia as you putt from courses of colorful toys into a mysterious world inside of an old computer!









Workshop Game World Maps (Alpha)

Players can now create playable maps for SDNL, Virus, and Little Crusaders!

This update includes the official Alpha release of the Workshop Map SDK.

Simply open the Workshop Editor, select the Map Editor, set up the map, test it out, and share it to the world!







Once a player uploads a map, they can play it by downloading it from the User Creations menu!

You can start a Game World server by opening any maps you have downloaded from the User Creations menu or by selecting them in the end-of-match map selection screen.

SDK maps support a wide range of features that Condos support, such as Condo IO, Canvases, and Workshop models. Certain Volumes work, such as Damage Volumes which affect gameplay (in Virus it will infect a survivor or damage an infected, in Little Crusaders it'll set Knights on fire, etc.), Teleporter Volumes, and Trigger Volumes. Size Volumes are disabled.

You can also import Condo maps to the SDK directly, by using the Load button in the SDK's scoreboard menu. You'll just need to rename the CondoData file to have a .map file extension.

A guide on our SDK website is being written up and should be out by this weekend, which will give more information on how to use the SDK.

We'll be adding SDK support to additional Game Worlds over the next month, along with Custom Workshop Sounds support, and more SDK items.

User Creations Menu

All Workshop Maps (both for Condos and Game Worlds) are now available to browse and download through the User Creations menu on the Main Menu.

In addition, there were several changes to clean up the tag system and allow for tags for some specific Game World criteria.

Workshop map descriptions also now allow for more text formatting options (such as heading <h1></> and bold <b></>) and should be more visible than before!

Virus Crash Fix

We made a temporary change to Virus in an attempt to fix a crash that happens when a player dies. If this change solves or does not solve your crashing issues, please let us know!

Changes

New Minigolf Map: Nostalgia!

Workshop Map SDK for SDNL, Virus, and Little Crusaders (Alpha release)

Main Menu: Added new "Creations" menu option, which will be home to all Workshop Condos and Game World Maps

Main Menu: Updated "Condo List" option to be "Player Condos"

Main Menu: Updated Workshop browser top navigation tabs and removed the sidebar on the left. Favorites/Subscribed/Uploads is now on the top

Main Menu: Fixed Workshop browser tags being on multiple lines for most widescreen resolutions

Main Menu: Moved Workshop Condos outside of the Condos section, now in the "Creations" section

Main Menu: Condo image content warning now only displays once per game launch

Main Menu: Improved Workshop browser tags for Condo browsing

Main Menu: Improved sizing of the Workshop Condo browser thumbnails (now widescreen)

Main Menu: Workshop Condo descriptions now support bold and h1 text formatting

Main Menu: Improved how the Workshop Condo description text looks, allowing for more of it to be visible and readable

Main Menu: Fixed Workshop Condo descriptions text getting cut off - now will show the entire description

Accelerate: Melons now have more boost (single and triple, but not gold)

Accelerate: Pin Shield now shows up more often (lowered player count requirement)

Accelerate: Flux shows up less often now

Accelerate: Added boost speed lines for better boost feedback

Libretro: Adjusted standing positions for certain cabinets (moved them towards screen)

Condo: Fish can now swim in Water Volumes

Condo IO: Improved connection tool UI. It will now display the output and the input your connection is about to make

Condo IO: You can now set the output with scroll up/down while highlighting over the first actor of the connection with the connection tool

Condo IO: Optimized wires being drawn when connected actors are nearby

Condo IO: Made persistent connections more clear with the connection tool

Minigolf: Waterhole - Expanded the area on Hole 1 so players can bounce off a log without going out of bounds

Condo: Added rich text formatting to Notebooks. Examples: <b>bold</>, <u>underline</>, <i>italic</>, <h1>header 1</>, <h2>header 2</>, <h>highlight</>

Updated Bert Gun arcade item to be more like the SDNL version

SDNL: Increased damage dealt by the Toy Hammer (from 24 to 30)

SDNL: Increased damage dealt by the Bert Gun (from 18 to 20)

SDNL: Increased damage dealt by the Flamethrower (from 5 to 7)

SDNL: Increased damage dealt by the Crossbow (from 50 to 60)

SDNL: Increased damage dealt by the Minigun (from 9 to 15), reduced spread, reduced clip size from 150 to 100

Ball Race: Melons collected in singleplayer now award Units

Bug Fixes

Fixed individual voice volume settings not applying to Game World voice chat

Condo: Fixed Push Volume causing network desyncs with physics items when physics items are pushed by it

Minigolf: Waterhole - Attempted to fix desync for Hole 18

Condo: Fixed Floating Text glowing with volumetric fog enabled

Libretro: Fixed arcade idle screens not animating for clients

Fixed crash issue with Diamond Trophies/Diamond Jetpacks

SDNL: Fixed Gun Game not switching to the proper weapon and staying on Toy Hammer

Condo: Optimized Push Volume

Condo: Fixed Transformer Tool not working in co-op Condos

Libretro: File list selector now restores scroll position to what it was after it was closed

Libretro: Fixed bar stools being created for racing cabinets

Fixed traveling to an SDNL workshop map from the Game World ports not working

Fixed rolling pets staying attached to players after players sit down in seats

Condo: Fixed Workshop items not displaying again if they are placed down and not set and the condo is saved then reloaded

Known Bugs

Selecting a Workshop Game World map from the Game World Ports doesn’t work currently

There are dark shadows in small areas of the Plaza

Using the underline <u></> rich text formatting in the Workshop description highlights it

