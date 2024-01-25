Harem in Another World v0.61 Now Avalible!

The latest version of Harem in another world is now available for download. Lots of bits updated in this build so it's quite a chunky changelog. Any questions/bugs/issues feel free to reach out to me either on Discord or in the steam discussions.
Full Changelog:
- 4 new scenes, 3 new animations
- Main story quest Progression
- New town available to visit Haleden
- 3 new Relationship quests
- 1 new side quest
- 23 new maps
- 2 new enemy varieties
- New weapon and New ring available
- Recollection room expanded with fairy office where you can access cheats and other bits
- New Relationship tracker with character profiles for girls which you can view in the recollection room
- Missed scene unlock/replay feature added in recollection room
- Upgraded engine framework, This will provide improved stability and framerate. Especially on Steam deck consoles.
- Adventures guild and combat updated. The adventures guild becomes available after saving the girl from the graveyard. You can then access the guild in the farmlands outside Roma. The girl you save has had her named changed to Annie.
- When you kill enemies they will now drop Monster hunter points which you can trade in at the adventures guild for house decorations
- 9 new decorations available through the guilds
- You can also purchase a hint for the secret stash location through the guild
- New Title Screen
- New logo intro
- Location name will now pop up on screen the first time you visit a major town
- Girls pictures appear when speaking to them in castle
- New wood,stone and iron collecting, you now collect materials from unique rocks and logs. Purchase a pickaxe and woodcutting axe from the item shop
- New sprite for Madeline
- New faceplate for Madeline
- New unique dialogue when talking to Lorel with Horsec*ck
- Added option to skip tentacle scene
- New submerged logs and rocks sprites
- Fixed flicker in the end of some scenes
- Fixed bug where crowd noises continued playing after winning first place in race
- Fixed potion shop puzzle not accepting some solutions
- Fixed leaving bank safe being difficult
- Fixed collision error in goblin village
- fixed Sasha bath scene being available from start
- fixed incorrect hint about wood in goblin village
- removed “big chungus” line, it was funny when I put it in two years ago I swear!
Changed files in this update