 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Onigiri update for 25 January 2024

240125 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 13269804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Update
-New Nyankoropon Added!
-Musashi and Himiko Going Out Sets Added!
-New Furniture Added!
-[Dancing on Wings of Cosmic Balance] Event Second Half Begins!

Please see [1/25/2024 Update Information] for the detail.

Changed files in this update

OnigiriUS Depot 290471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link