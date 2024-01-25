240125 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 13269804 · Last edited 25 January 2024 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy

■Update

-New Nyankoropon Added!

-Musashi and Himiko Going Out Sets Added!

-New Furniture Added!

-[Dancing on Wings of Cosmic Balance] Event Second Half Begins!

Please see [1/25/2024 Update Information] for the detail.