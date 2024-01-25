Early Access Roadmap Update - Gear Up

**

Hello, fellow mutants,

The second Major Content Update for Ripout is here! In the latest update to our early-access roadmap, we are bringing you several new things that you can find, craft, and gear up with to explore Derelict ships.

Here are all the things that have been added:

New Melee Weapon

The Katana has been added as a new melee weapon. With this weapon, you will deal more damage at a higher rate when compared to other pieces of your melee arsenal, but at the cost of knockback.

New Garments

Two new suits are added to the game: Covert Ops and Moth. Each has a unique set of buffs for each part of the suit.





New Pet Support Mods

Three new Pet support mods have been added as well. These support mods are passive modifications that will trigger an AOE attack around you every time your Pet returns after completing an attack. You can pick EMP damage, Fire damage, Acid damage, or a combination of all three. With these support mods, you will have more impact while fighting multiple monsters at the same time.







New Hazards — Blaster Turret

A new type of Hazard turret has been added. This turret is the origin of everyone's favorite critter– the Blaster. With projectile-type power, it can deal significant damage if you are caught unaware. When destroyed, you can expect a Blaster Critter to spawn, so be sure to snatch it up before a nearby enemy does.

Join Ongoing Sessions

Our most requested feature, we have made it possible to join any ongoing public session. You will be able to join as a spectator and wait for any players already in the session to revive you on a checkpoint or any resurrection station making it easier to group up and make new friends!

Additions

New lateral movement of enemies is added with new animations to make enemies move easier in larger groups and have more unpredictable movement.

Added damage reduction so players can not be one-shot on the first hit by any enemy after rescue

Changed the rotation of the shuttle at the end of the mission to face the exiting hangar door

Player Grunts — new sounds & improvements

Hotfixes

Fixed an issue with [derelict_name] and [random_last_name] showing instead of the name of the derelict or last name in the descriptions of tasks and journal entries

Fixed an issue with player melee weapon charging heavy attack animation not showing for clients

Fixed an issue where if a player gets downed the pet will always go into cooldown

Fixed an issue with a low stamina sound that was looping and was triggered too soon

Lowered the volume of a low-health sound

Fixed an issue with some Terminals being intractable without being the task target

Fixed an issue with a bigger pack of Goranium components not giving the correct amount but only giving 1 Goranium

Fixed an issue where the last escape task didn’t count all the targeted enemies as needed enemies to eliminate for the shuttle to open

Fixed an issue with weapon equipment sound being played after the animation

Fixed an issue where a task target indicator on the Boss level was not shown

Fixed an issue where the Client was redirected to the main menu after the Boss fight

Fixed an issue where the outline stayed on the boss after death

Fixed an issue where it was shown “Retrieve” instead of “Attack” when Pet was thrown at the Boss

Fixed an issue with the initial tutorial causing the main questline not to start in the first sector

We hope that you will enjoy exploring all the new content in this Major Update. Thank you for continuing to play Ripout and for all the feedback you have provided us! And if you haven't already, you can pick up RIPOUT here.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1558830/RIPOUT/