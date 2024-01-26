B17 The Flying Fortress Redux is now available

Welcome test pilots the day has finally arrived, the game is now available in early access.

Early Access

As you know, B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th Redux is now in Early Access. This means we are actively working on the game and we have a lot of changes that we want to implement. We are very excited about this phase of development and we can’t wait to share it with you.

We are listening

We are keeping our eyes out for your feedback and are looking forward to seeing your early impressions of the game.

Bundle for those who have purchased the original

As promised, there is a bundle available for those who have purchased the original, or those looking to get both games at the same time.

Bundle

Thank you

We want to thank you for your patience and for your enthusiasm as our passion is fuelled by the fans’ excitement.

See you all in the sky!