Patch 1.6.2 released!

Patch 1.6.2 is now live on the main branch with the following changes:
UI:
- Fixed match settings in host menu not being divided into categories
- Added option to only allow public Workshop items to be spawned as an alternative to whitelists
- Added context menu to chat messages, which allows kicking as well as viewing the associated vehicle in the Steam overlay
- Added chat notification for attempted and failed vehicle spawns (useful to identify vehicles that crashed the server)
- Fixed clients always seeing themselves as dead on the scoreboard
Editor:
- Manually entered brick location and rotation should not change after committing the move anymore
- Fixed dead zone in brick rotation at around 90° of pitch
- Reworked editor move mirroring to prevent floating point errors from accumulating and bricks not being recognized as mirrored anymore
- Increased tolerance for detecting mirrored bricks
- Fixed crash when copying output channel bricks
- Leave the original brick selected when mirror copying if mirror mode is enabled
Misc:
- Fixed issues with config exporting and importing, causing the vehicle whitelist not being saved correctly for example
- Fixed heat seeking projectiles targeting the own vehicle
- Improved handling of corrupt vehicle files, should now output an error instead half loading, freezing or crashing
Changed files in this update