Brick Rigs update for 25 January 2024

Patch 1.6.2 released!

Patch 1.6.2 released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.6.2 is now live on the main branch with the following changes:

UI:

  • Fixed match settings in host menu not being divided into categories
  • Added option to only allow public Workshop items to be spawned as an alternative to whitelists
  • Added context menu to chat messages, which allows kicking as well as viewing the associated vehicle in the Steam overlay
  • Added chat notification for attempted and failed vehicle spawns (useful to identify vehicles that crashed the server)
  • Fixed clients always seeing themselves as dead on the scoreboard

Editor:

  • Manually entered brick location and rotation should not change after committing the move anymore
  • Fixed dead zone in brick rotation at around 90° of pitch
  • Reworked editor move mirroring to prevent floating point errors from accumulating and bricks not being recognized as mirrored anymore
  • Increased tolerance for detecting mirrored bricks
  • Fixed crash when copying output channel bricks
  • Leave the original brick selected when mirror copying if mirror mode is enabled

Misc:

  • Fixed issues with config exporting and importing, causing the vehicle whitelist not being saved correctly for example
  • Fixed heat seeking projectiles targeting the own vehicle
  • Improved handling of corrupt vehicle files, should now output an error instead half loading, freezing or crashing

