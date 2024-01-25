-
Add an active skill (scan enemies, weapons, and wooden boxes)
-
Now the enemy will jump
-
Optimized the first map of defense mode, greatly reducing the possibility of enemies getting stuck in some corners
-
Increased the purple beam of the weapon
-
Weapons will not appear repeatedly in defensive mode
-
Increased the amount of ammunition dropped from the supply box
-
Optimized the beam effect of other items
-
Optimized some translations
-
Fixed the issue of a red line on the base
-
Fixed the issue of occasionally getting stuck in defense mode
末世少女 Zombie Girl update for 25 January 2024
2024-1-25 Update Description
Patchnotes via Steam Community
