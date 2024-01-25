2024-1-25 Update Description

Add an active skill (scan enemies, weapons, and wooden boxes)

Now the enemy will jump

Optimized the first map of defense mode, greatly reducing the possibility of enemies getting stuck in some corners

Increased the purple beam of the weapon

Weapons will not appear repeatedly in defensive mode

Increased the amount of ammunition dropped from the supply box

Optimized the beam effect of other items

Optimized some translations

Fixed the issue of a red line on the base