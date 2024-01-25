 Skip to content

末世少女 Zombie Girl update for 25 January 2024

2024-1-25 Update Description

Share · View all patches · Build 13269323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add an active skill (scan enemies, weapons, and wooden boxes)

  2. Now the enemy will jump

  3. Optimized the first map of defense mode, greatly reducing the possibility of enemies getting stuck in some corners

  4. Increased the purple beam of the weapon

  5. Weapons will not appear repeatedly in defensive mode

  6. Increased the amount of ammunition dropped from the supply box

  7. Optimized the beam effect of other items

  8. Optimized some translations

  9. Fixed the issue of a red line on the base

  10. Fixed the issue of occasionally getting stuck in defense mode

