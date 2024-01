Update has been released.

Changes are as follows:

===

▼Main changes

・Fixed a bug where the loading screen did not end when logging into the world

・Fixed a bug where the world date was not displayed correctly and appeared to reset.

・Corrected various incorrect text

・Countermeasures against various cheats and exploits

===

We will continue to place top priority on fixing major issues.

Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.