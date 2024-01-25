 Skip to content

Lantern of Worlds - Storybook update for 25 January 2024

Lantern of Worlds Updated - New game and more!

Last edited by Wendy

Greetings and Salutations!

Lantern of Worlds - Storybook has been updated with a new game, and new locations!

  • The first chapter of a new game, 'Lantern of Worlds - The Great Tournament' has been added!

  • Water travel has been added to 'Lantern of Worlds - The First Quest.

  • The Bee Castle location has been added to 'Lantern of Worlds - The First Quest.

Many bugs have been mercilessly hunted down and vanquished!

Work continues on the next chapter of Lantern of Worlds - The Great Tournament!

Best regards,

Fabian Schurgers

