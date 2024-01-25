Lantern of Worlds Updated - New game and more!

Greetings and Salutations!
Lantern of Worlds - Storybook has been updated with a new game, and new locations!
-
The first chapter of a new game, 'Lantern of Worlds - The Great Tournament' has been added!
-
Water travel has been added to 'Lantern of Worlds - The First Quest.
-
The Bee Castle location has been added to 'Lantern of Worlds - The First Quest.
Many bugs have been mercilessly hunted down and vanquished!
Work continues on the next chapter of Lantern of Worlds - The Great Tournament!
Best regards,
Fabian Schurgers
Changed files in this update