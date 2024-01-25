Naev 0.11.3 Released!

This new version hopefully fixes the bug that causes autonav to crash the game in specific conditions, fixes autonav breaking when loading old saves, and increases the yields of mining five-fold. Other minor bug fixes and translation updates are included in the update. Thanks to all those reported and involved in the fixing!
Changes since 0.11.2
* Don’t run discovery event when in cinematic mode
- Do a better job of updating old save autonav settings
- Added more checks so tutorial messages don’t appear in claimed systems
- Fixed blinking not breaking stealth
- Fixed auto-hail message colouring
- Only do updates with positive delta ticks
- Fixed cargo disappearing when buying a ship when over the cargo limit
- Don’t let the player trade ships when they have mission cargo
- Fixed not being able to turn off point defense weapons
- Fixed Za’lek drone bay being cheaper than the mini-bay
- Flicker drives can not be stacked and are mutually exclusive with other blink drives
- Decreased Nexus Drill Lance mining malus from -80% to -15%
- Increased all mining yields by roughly 5 times
- sciencegonewrong/02_sciwrong: make the drones not hostile to other factions
- neutral/baron_comm: fixed trivial warning when trying to clean up baron comm event
- neutral/wastedump: fixed getting rid of cargo while landed
- Translation updates
