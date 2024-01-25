Update 44.4 - Getting those carriages under control

Hey there!
Another small update on our way to the next big one,
- Fixed a bug where carriage drivers would go absolutely crazy.
- Removed sheds from the competition list, so you will no longer lose relationship with other people who have sheds.
- Pressing escape on the main menu will no longer break the game.
- You can now view building info for the Learning Hall and Graveyard, so you can see who works there.
- The game will now tell you if you are trying to use firewood instead of wood to develop a plot.
- You can no longer hire students.
- A new Skinning & Butchering skill used when harvesting animals that you hunt. The higher the skill, the more chance you'll be successful at harvesting an entire carcass or hide. A failed carcass harvest will result in only getting a few chunks of meat.
- Killing your spouse will no longer prompt you to customise your character.
- Sad people will no longer throw themselves into a burning pyre during a funeral.
- Fixed a bug where a hyrmann assigned to follow someone wouldn't stop following them after work, and in some cases would alternate rapidly between following the person and trying to sleep.
- Added more options for flirts and insults.
- Tweaked the information that is displayed when selecting a gravestone.
- Have started tweaking some menus starting with the market compare window. Still very much WIP, just trying different layouts and whatnot.
- Added tooltips to the character creation screen to indicate what each backstory option does.
- Fixed a bug where you could not retire your character during winter in some cases.
More to come! Trying to get a lot of small things out of the way so the next big update is smooth sailing.
Cheers,
Atorcoppe.
