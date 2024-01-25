Update 44.4 - Getting those carriages under control

Hey there!

Another small update on our way to the next big one,

Fixed a bug where carriage drivers would go absolutely crazy.

Removed sheds from the competition list, so you will no longer lose relationship with other people who have sheds.

Pressing escape on the main menu will no longer break the game.

You can now view building info for the Learning Hall and Graveyard, so you can see who works there.

The game will now tell you if you are trying to use firewood instead of wood to develop a plot.

You can no longer hire students.

A new Skinning & Butchering skill used when harvesting animals that you hunt. The higher the skill, the more chance you'll be successful at harvesting an entire carcass or hide. A failed carcass harvest will result in only getting a few chunks of meat.

Killing your spouse will no longer prompt you to customise your character.

Sad people will no longer throw themselves into a burning pyre during a funeral.

Fixed a bug where a hyrmann assigned to follow someone wouldn't stop following them after work, and in some cases would alternate rapidly between following the person and trying to sleep.

Added more options for flirts and insults.

Tweaked the information that is displayed when selecting a gravestone.

Have started tweaking some menus starting with the market compare window. Still very much WIP, just trying different layouts and whatnot.

Added tooltips to the character creation screen to indicate what each backstory option does.

Fixed a bug where you could not retire your character during winter in some cases.

More to come! Trying to get a lot of small things out of the way so the next big update is smooth sailing.

Cheers,

Atorcoppe.