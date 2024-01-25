 Skip to content

Mortal Online 2 update for 25 January 2024

Patch Notes 2.0.0.27

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small hotfix to address the mount issues introduced in yesterday's patch.

Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where double tapping W when mounted would not move to max speed as intended.
  • Fixed client sided issue with not showing the "Too heavy weapon debuff" while mounted.
  • Fixed a couple of issues with items on the client.
  • Fixed issue that made mounted weapons use the strength requirement calculation instead of the mounted strength requirement calculation.
  • Slightly increased distance of spirit attacks.

