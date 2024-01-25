 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alien Life Lab update for 25 January 2024

Major Update 2.0.47 || New Sci-Fi Plot

Share · View all patches · Build 13269080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved the UX on the main menu, level select and ending menu. (Controller input now selects the correct button with the player having to click the screen/button to allow the controller use.
Plugging or unplugging the controller toggles between the mouse being active and visible or non-visible and locked.
Added artwork to speech dialog boxes rather than the simple transparent black cube.
Added improved SFX to "Shrinking Growths".
Added "Music Fader" to cutscenes. I didn't think this was a problem at all to gameplay but for some people it ruins the experience so...
Created Cutscene "Ending 1"
Created Cutscene "Ending 2"
Created Cutscene "Ending 2.1"
Created "Purchase Ship" item to Lobby Shop.
Created 3 New Hidden Rooms
Created functionality to save and unlock the final ending.
Created Cutscene "Ending 3"

Changed files in this update

Alien Life Lab Content Depot 680241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link