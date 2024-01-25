Major Update 2.0.47 || New Sci-Fi Plot

Improved the UX on the main menu, level select and ending menu. (Controller input now selects the correct button with the player having to click the screen/button to allow the controller use.

Plugging or unplugging the controller toggles between the mouse being active and visible or non-visible and locked.

Added artwork to speech dialog boxes rather than the simple transparent black cube.

Added improved SFX to "Shrinking Growths".

Added "Music Fader" to cutscenes. I didn't think this was a problem at all to gameplay but for some people it ruins the experience so...

Created Cutscene "Ending 1"

Created Cutscene "Ending 2"

Created Cutscene "Ending 2.1"

Created "Purchase Ship" item to Lobby Shop.

Created 3 New Hidden Rooms

Created functionality to save and unlock the final ending.

Created Cutscene "Ending 3"