Improved the UX on the main menu, level select and ending menu. (Controller input now selects the correct button with the player having to click the screen/button to allow the controller use.
Plugging or unplugging the controller toggles between the mouse being active and visible or non-visible and locked.
Added artwork to speech dialog boxes rather than the simple transparent black cube.
Added improved SFX to "Shrinking Growths".
Added "Music Fader" to cutscenes. I didn't think this was a problem at all to gameplay but for some people it ruins the experience so...
Created Cutscene "Ending 1"
Created Cutscene "Ending 2"
Created Cutscene "Ending 2.1"
Created "Purchase Ship" item to Lobby Shop.
Created 3 New Hidden Rooms
Created functionality to save and unlock the final ending.
Created Cutscene "Ending 3"
Alien Life Lab update for 25 January 2024
Major Update 2.0.47 || New Sci-Fi Plot
Improved the UX on the main menu, level select and ending menu. (Controller input now selects the correct button with the player having to click the screen/button to allow the controller use.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update