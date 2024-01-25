• Added a new map “Factory-2”
• Performance optimization, slightly increased frame rate, and reduced video memory usage .
• Fixed OSD altitude display error .
• Fixed the problem of the chase view camera penetrating the ground when colliding .
• Fixed some material errors.
FPV LOGIC update for 25 January 2024
Update V0.550
Patchnotes via Steam Community
