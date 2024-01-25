 Skip to content

Garage: Bad Dream Adventure update for 25 January 2024

Garage Version 1.1.254

Build 13268934

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Controller support. The operation manual available in the game option.
  • Changed the cursor to be more visible.
  • Other minor modifications.

