Share · View all patches · Build 13268906 · Last edited 25 January 2024 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy

[Update] Popups contained within windows that move behind child windows will still be displayed within the content of the child windows. [more..]

[Fixed] Some Random Crash

[Fixed] Crash when you do a Undo / Redo when the Eyedropper tool is activated