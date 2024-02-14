This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally upon us! Matchmaker Agency is now available and is released.

Big thanks to all of our supporters, friends, and family for getting us to this day. We couldn't be happier to release ~~Charles ~~ Matchmaker Agency out into the wild for you to enjoy.

We hope for the best in your Amoraville adventures and that you're able to match so many of our wonderfully-designed characters in your play-through. There's a lot to go through and lots to enjoy, so sit back and relax as you navigate the story that we've put together.

Don't forget to join our discord so you can:

Provide us with feedback

submit bugs

Post artwork or memes

Share your customizable Matchmaker name and Agency names

Talk about the story and the various paths that you will discover

and so much more!



Happy Valentines Day everybody!