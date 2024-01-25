QOL Improvements + Bug fixes!

Added some cool stuff!

-You can now view all your current abilities acquired in your current run. You can view all the stats of each ability. This can be found inside the "Current Run" tab inside settings.

-Invinciblity changes: You now press Q once to set the invincibility on and off instead of needing to hold down Q.

-Added tooltips to all button skins and backgrounds that are unlocked.

-Re-wrote the pop up that appeart when you first reach level 75.

-Fixed some bugs and typos.

Now for the highly requested QOL improvement. You can now click the button with the left mouse click. I am still looking into key binding, but for now you can choose between spacebar and left mouse click. If you choose left mouse click, you can click the button while the cursor is anywhere on screen.