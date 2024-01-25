 Skip to content

Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues update for 25 January 2024

Play Release 122!

Last edited by Wendy

Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 122 (R122), we offer a chance to put your best foot forward and a hope that no one heard it.

For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.

News Announcements

  • See and Don't Be Seen in Sneak Scene
  • Strut Your Stuff in Mount Midir
  • Our Community Made a Difference in 2023
  • Release 122 Patch Notes
  • Latest News and Q&A January Livestream
  • Sales and Bonus Events
  • Release 122 Subscriber Login Rewards
  • February Login Rewards
  • Crown Store Updates
  • Bug Brigade & Testing Directives
  • Streaming Program
  • Upcoming Release Dates

For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.

Changed files in this update

Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues Windows Depot Depot 326161
  • Loading history…
Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues OSX Depot Depot 326162
  • Loading history…
Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues Linux Depot Depot 326163
  • Loading history…
