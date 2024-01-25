Play Release 122!

Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 122 (R122), we offer a chance to put your best foot forward and a hope that no one heard it.
For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.
News Announcements
- See and Don't Be Seen in Sneak Scene
- Strut Your Stuff in Mount Midir
- Our Community Made a Difference in 2023
- Release 122 Patch Notes
- Latest News and Q&A January Livestream
- Sales and Bonus Events
- Release 122 Subscriber Login Rewards
- February Login Rewards
- Crown Store Updates
- Bug Brigade & Testing Directives
- Streaming Program
- Upcoming Release Dates
For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.
Changed files in this update