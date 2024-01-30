The Lunar Update: Simplified Chinese, Steam Deck Verified, and more!

⛵️Calling all Navigators!⛵️

We’re excited to announce that Sagres has been fully localised into Simplified Chinese (just in time to celebrate Chinese New Year)!

🐲Year of the Dragon🐲

For all of our Chinese-speaking players this means you can now get the full Sagres experience as intended. Explore the globe (all of it!) with Fernando and his crew, discover treasures, upgrade your ship, and battle against all manner of foes (be they pirate, beast, or mythical creature).

It's been wonderful to receive feedback from Sagres players all over the world since our launch in English, Japanese, and Korean last year, and we’re beyond thrilled to invite a whole new linguistic community to the crew. Welcome aboard! ⚓

🧨All hands on Deck!🧨

Alongside that, we’d also like to take a moment to welcome players jumping in via Steam Deck. We got our green ‘Verified’ tick ✅ on Steam over the holiday period, so while the game was ‘playable’ on the device before, now it’s official!

Aside from the above, we’ve also been pretty busy introducing a treasure trove of new content and quality of life features. Take a look below and see what’s new:

10 new Navigators have joined the roster, bringing the total of recruitable crewmates across the globe up to 55. Chinese players may even recognise a few of them 👀

An assortment of visual tweaks and animations have been added, including explosive damage animations during naval combat and a completely realistic thrusting attack. We’ve also added some animations to life bars and the navigator arrow to help overall clarity.

Fans of retro-styled pixel art rejoice: a bunch of new story images have been added to illustrate key scenes across the game.

We’ve added an extra line into the save file screen to help you identify which quest you were tackling during your last play session

Some players gave us feedback that it was tricky to notice the ‘Clue’ button on the main screen when they were travelling, and so we’ve added a highlight there.

Don’t you just hate it when your shovel lets you down? Well now you’ll know well in advance when your digging implement is about to go kaput, with an upgraded excavation durability indicator.

When navigating the in game menus we’ve added a couple of additional elements to help keep things nice and clean/clear.

When playing on Steam Deck (all praise the green ‘Verified’ tick!) options that are not applicable to your device will be greyed out.

We’ve also made it smoother when switching from mouse and keyboard to controller while in game by popping a little timer on the cursor.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2120310/Sagres/

A huge thank you to all our players, especially to everyone that has provided feedback on the game. Please do keep it coming, we love to hear from you and we hope to continue improving on the game in the future.

Fair winds and following seas!

Ooze and Kakehashi Games