Beta 1.1.7
- Fixed a font issue in the tutorial.
- Fixed a grammatical error in the tutorial.
- Fixed positions of arrow prompts on larger monitors in the tutorial.
- Reduced length of time required to trigger Item Tooltips from 2 seconds to 1 second.
- Updated tooltip logic to allow slight movement on the mouse before disappearing. This should help with “jitters” causing a tooltip to disappear.
- Fixed a bug resulting in the tooltip not showing when having a search active.
- Color Picker will now default to “White” on the HSV slider. This results in not having to set the “V” option manually so players can simply move the cursor in the paint area.
- Added a color dropper to the Paint functionality.
Changed files in this update