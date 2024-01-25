 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cozy Room Decorator Playtest update for 25 January 2024

Beta 1.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 13268625 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beta 1.1.7

  • Fixed a font issue in the tutorial.
  • Fixed a grammatical error in the tutorial.
  • Fixed positions of arrow prompts on larger monitors in the tutorial.
  • Reduced length of time required to trigger Item Tooltips from 2 seconds to 1 second.
  • Updated tooltip logic to allow slight movement on the mouse before disappearing. This should help with “jitters” causing a tooltip to disappear.
  • Fixed a bug resulting in the tooltip not showing when having a search active.
  • Color Picker will now default to “White” on the HSV slider. This results in not having to set the “V” option manually so players can simply move the cursor in the paint area.
  • Added a color dropper to the Paint functionality.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2674131 Depot 2674131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link