Super Marshal Special Shop Update!

Mercenaries!

New Weapon skin: Hawk 416 Super Marshal is ready to open in a Special Shop in A.V.A Global!

[Hawk 416 Super Marshal]



Mark your calendars for the Open Schedule:

Time (UTC): 2024. 1. 25, 08:00 AM ~ 2024. 2. 8, 00:00 AM

Be aware that the Super Marshal Special Shop Capsule features Premium, Regular, and Epic weapon skins. As a bonus, acquire a free ticket with every 10 purchases.

Capsule Rate Information(Per Capsule):



