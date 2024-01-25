 Skip to content

House Party update for 25 January 2024

Patch 1.3.0.11827d

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Items the player is holding are now correctly returned to the player's hand on loaded games.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing mounted item unmount events to be queued. They now fire immediately.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented Vickie's jewelry from working correctly in the 1.3.0 version of the game.
  • Vickie's armband is now customizable.
  • Fixed a couple of issues with Doja Cat cutscenes.
  • Added error messaging for some players who use OneDrive and have issues with the customizer if their OneDrive is not signed in.
  • Plus some other minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

House Party x64 Depot 611791
House Party StreamingAssets - Mods Depot 611799
House Party - Explicit Content Add-On (944540) Depot Depot 944540
Depot 1524910 Depot 1524910
House Party - Doja Cat Expansion Pack (1648810) Depot Depot 1648810
Depot 2229630 Depot 2229630
Depot 2229631 Depot 2229631
