- Items the player is holding are now correctly returned to the player's hand on loaded games.
- Fixed an issue that was causing mounted item unmount events to be queued. They now fire immediately.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Vickie's jewelry from working correctly in the 1.3.0 version of the game.
- Vickie's armband is now customizable.
- Fixed a couple of issues with Doja Cat cutscenes.
- Added error messaging for some players who use OneDrive and have issues with the customizer if their OneDrive is not signed in.
- Plus some other minor bug fixes.
House Party update for 25 January 2024
Patch 1.3.0.11827d
Patchnotes via Steam Community
