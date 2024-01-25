Jan. 24 - Map Editor

Hi all,
Sorry for the delay since the last update. I've added a fairly major new feature that was requested by several people in the discussion forums - a map editor. Thankfully, I was able to retrofit existing logic rather than having to create a separate tool or something like that, so using the map editor should be fairly familiar to anyone who has been playing the game already.
Adding trenches and the like is similar to building them normally - selecting a tile type will bring up the build tool, which functions identically to the way it does in-game. You can also add terrain features and change the ground as you see fit.
Unless I think of something else, this is probably the last major new feature I'll be adding to the game. I believe I've added everything that's been requested, so from now on I'm just focusing on balance and bugfixing. If you do think of anything to add, please do let me know in the discussion forums. You've already helped so much, and every bit of feedback helps.
Bugfixes/Changes:
- Added a map editor.
- Fixed bugs with localization file loading process, allowing users to properly load localization files.
- Fixed bug with reinforcing trenches, blockhouses, and artillery pits.
- Added distance modifier for noise check when performing actions beyond visual range.
- Units performing Watch Duty will now return to the area they were assigned to after completing a scheduled order. Previously they would return to an open area of the front line.
- Fixed random crashes caused by dragging areas and construction lines off-screen.
- Fixed bug with issuing watch duty orders over non-trench tiles. Houses and forests are also valid tiles for watch orders.
- Fixed issue with scheduled orders where assigned units would leave trenches to take cover in terrain in preparation for the scheduled order. This is only supposed to happen if the unit is in the open when the order is issued.
New Localization keys:
- CUSTOM_START_MAP_EDITOR
- CUSTOM_START_MAP_EDITOR_WARNING
- CUSTOM_START_LOAD_MAP
- CUSTOM_START_CUSTOM_MAP
- CUSTOM_START_DEFAULT_MAP
- MAP_EDITOR_LONG_MAP
- MAP_EDITOR_WIDE_MAP
- MAP_EDITOR_SMALL_MAP
- MAP_EDITOR_DESCRIPTION
- MAP_EDITOR_DESCRIPTION_TOOLTIP
- MAP_EDITOR_TILES_HEADER
- MAP_EDITOR_TERRAIN_HEADER
- MAP_EDITOR_GROUND
- MAP_EDITOR_TERRAIN
- MAP_EDITOR_RIVER
- MAP_EDITOR_FORTRESS
These localization keys had commas after them, which caused issues with loading localization files. That being said, I've added failsafes to the load process so it will no longer fail even if these keys are left un-fixed.
Fixed Localization keys:
- TOOLTIP_EFFECT_FLANKING
- TOOLTIP_COMMANDER_LEADERSHIP
- TOOLTIP_COMMANDER_ORGANIZATION
- TOOLTIP_COMMANDER_COMMAND
- TOOLTIP_COMMANDER_LEADERSHIP_XP
- TOOLTIP_COMMANDER_ORGANIZATION_XP
- TOOLTIP_COMMANDER_COMMAND_XP
Removed Localization keys:
- SCHEDULE_ORDER_SCREEN_SHOW_SUBORDINATES
- SCHEDULE_ORDER_SCREEN_HIDE_SUBORDINATES
Thanks for playing!
