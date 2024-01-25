Beta v0.5.00b Patch Notes

Player
- The Oracle: Ghosts now spawn whenever the player kills 45 enemies instead of spawning at timed intervals (only 1 ghost can be active at a time, enemy kills while ghost is active are not counted), ghosts now emit a flame effect to increase visibility.
Enemies
- Giant Rat (Rat King): Chance for evolution reduced from 20% to 15%, projectiles per attack reduced from 20 to 15.
- Skeleton (Revive): Chance for evolution reduced from 100% to 25%, life after revive increased from 60% to 100%, revived skeletons now revert to their normal unevolved color.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where arrow turret hazard attempting to trigger would cause a crash (introduced in last beta patch).
- Fixed a visual bug where Chain Lightning could pass through walls.
Changed depots in developer branch