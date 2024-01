This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone,

we have just released the demo version of SAMUZA!

If you want to check if the game is right for you, the first 5 levels of the singleplayer story mode are now available to play in the demo.

Demo limitations:

While you can test a portion of the campaign, all account and community related features are only available in the full version.

These include playing user made levels, local multiplayer and the level creator.