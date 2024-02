Share · View all patches · Build 13268276 · Last edited 19 February 2024 – 10:06:18 UTC by Wendy

Fintube is now officially available on Steam, with version 0.5 included.

The new version 0.5 introduces the input audio player capability. Animate your characters with audio in WAV, OGG, or MP3 files.

The only restriction on the Input Audio Player is your imagination. Begin filming, be creative, and let your Fintube creations shine!