1.16.4 Beta

- Update sample locale and localization guides.
- Add project working range.
Interface
- [noparse][CurveBox] Add curve presets on right-click menu.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Color, Palette, Gradient selector] Add a right-click option to set the palette as a project palette.[/noparse]
- [noparse][TextBox, Slider, Rotator] Add right-click while sliding to cancel and revert value.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Animation] Now display frames index beyond the frame limit.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview] Now use 1-indexing.[/noparse]
- [noparse][SurfaceBox] Improve UI, add hover tooltip.[/noparse]
- [noparse][TextArea] Add a scrollbar for overflow text in popup mode.[/noparse]
- Add edit widget for path anchor.
Node
-
New Stagger node.
-
New Array rearrange node.
-
New Delay node.
-
New Override Channel node.
-
New Diffuse node.
-
New Image Grid node.
-
New Slope Blur node.
-
New Smooth Path node.
-
New Path from Mask node.
-
New Bridge Path node.
-
New Map Path node.
-
New Bake Path node.
-
Add a mappable gradient to several nodes:
- Colorize
- Repeat
- Scatter
- Bar / Graph
- Interpret Number
- Pixel Cloud
- Draw Gradient
- Stripe
- Grid
- Triangular grid
- Hexagonal grid
- Pythagorean Tile
- Random Tile
- Herringbone Tile
-
[noparse][Canvas] Move brush color, size, and fill threshold to tools settings.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Scatter] Add index, direct data, texture mode for array index selector.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Scatter] Add animation support for array input.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Scatter] Add direct control over uniform distribution.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Scatter] Add position wiggle property.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Text] Add trim text properties.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Shape] Add shape rotation property (There isn't one before?).[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Shape] Add angle property to a crescent shape.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Shape] Add donut shape.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Draw Gradient] Add a uniform aspect ratio option for the circular, radial gradient.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Draw Gradient] Add pingpong mode to loop property.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Render Sprite Sheet] Node is now updated in normal playback.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Stack] Add padding properties.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Level Selector] Add the option to keep the original color.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Particle] Add scale to index mode for sprite array.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Blend, Sample, Trim, Reverse, Wave Path] Improve UI overlay.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Wave Path] Add wiggle and amplitude over length properties.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Array Range] When the start and end are the same value, will output an array of repeated value "step" times.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Lua] Lua nodes now auto-compile.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Simple Blur] Renamed to Non-Uniform Blur.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Grid] Separated truchet flip axis properties.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][Grid, Tri/Hex Grid, Pythagorean/Herringbone/Random Tile] Add texture rotation properties.[/noparse]
-
[noparse][3D Camera/ Camera Set] Add additive blend mode option.[/noparse]
Bugs
- Fix the color dropper not appearing with the alt key.
- Fix color with an alpha value less than 128 not stored properly (Note that this may reset the alpha value of a project created in 1.16.3).
- Fix the color picker to give color with 0 alpha value.
- Fix unmodified color value to become transparent when loaded.
- Add click delay when closing dialog to reduce misclick.
- Fix the hotkey not working when using the tab key on the node with custom inspector widgets.
- [noparse][Panel] Fix panel gets rendered twice when entering fullscreen mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix "copy to canvas" not working with image array.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Text Area] Fix the bug that makes the enter key not responsive after setting the cursor position.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Color, Palette, Gradient Selector] Fix enter and escape keys register when another widget is selected.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Draw Text] Fix font resetting when using UI font (Noto Sans).[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Fix flood fill diagonal mode not filling correctly.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Perlin] Fix the result change randomly.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Path] Fix error when using the move tool.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scatter] Fix uniform scattering in full image mode not working.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Canvas] Fix line overflow when using a custom brush.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Stack] Fix spacing not included in the dimension calculation.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Bevel] Improve accuracy on larger surfaces.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Pytagorean, Herringbone, Random Tile] Fix gradient evaluation glitch.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Normal light] Fix rendering error.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Colorize] Fix gradient alpha not applying.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Pytagorean Tile] Fix render error when enabling truchet.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Contrast Blur] Improve algorithm.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Stripe] Fix color not applying in blend mode.[/noparse]
Changed depots in beta branch