Pixel Composer update for 25 January 2024

1.16.4 Beta

Share · View all patches · Build 13268251 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Update sample locale and localization guides.
  • Add project working range.

Interface

  • [noparse][CurveBox] Add curve presets on right-click menu.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Color, Palette, Gradient selector] Add a right-click option to set the palette as a project palette.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][TextBox, Slider, Rotator] Add right-click while sliding to cancel and revert value.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Animation] Now display frames index beyond the frame limit.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Preview] Now use 1-indexing.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][SurfaceBox] Improve UI, add hover tooltip.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][TextArea] Add a scrollbar for overflow text in popup mode.[/noparse]
  • Add edit widget for path anchor.

Node

  • New Stagger node.

  • New Array rearrange node.

  • New Delay node.

  • New Override Channel node.

  • New Diffuse node.

  • New Image Grid node.

  • New Slope Blur node.

  • New Smooth Path node.

  • New Path from Mask node.

  • New Bridge Path node.

  • New Map Path node.

  • New Bake Path node.

  • Add a mappable gradient to several nodes:

    • Colorize
    • Repeat
    • Scatter
    • Bar / Graph
    • Interpret Number
    • Pixel Cloud
    • Draw Gradient
    • Stripe
    • Grid
    • Triangular grid
    • Hexagonal grid
    • Pythagorean Tile
    • Random Tile
    • Herringbone Tile

  • [noparse][Canvas] Move brush color, size, and fill threshold to tools settings.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Scatter] Add index, direct data, texture mode for array index selector.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Scatter] Add animation support for array input.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Scatter] Add direct control over uniform distribution.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Scatter] Add position wiggle property.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Text] Add trim text properties.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Shape] Add shape rotation property (There isn't one before?).[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Shape] Add angle property to a crescent shape.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Shape] Add donut shape.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Draw Gradient] Add a uniform aspect ratio option for the circular, radial gradient.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Draw Gradient] Add pingpong mode to loop property.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Render Sprite Sheet] Node is now updated in normal playback.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Stack] Add padding properties.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Level Selector] Add the option to keep the original color.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Particle] Add scale to index mode for sprite array.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Blend, Sample, Trim, Reverse, Wave Path] Improve UI overlay.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Wave Path] Add wiggle and amplitude over length properties.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Array Range] When the start and end are the same value, will output an array of repeated value "step" times.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Lua] Lua nodes now auto-compile.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Simple Blur] Renamed to Non-Uniform Blur.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Grid] Separated truchet flip axis properties.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][Grid, Tri/Hex Grid, Pythagorean/Herringbone/Random Tile] Add texture rotation properties.[/noparse]

  • [noparse][3D Camera/ Camera Set] Add additive blend mode option.[/noparse]

Bugs

  • Fix the color dropper not appearing with the alt key.
  • Fix color with an alpha value less than 128 not stored properly (Note that this may reset the alpha value of a project created in 1.16.3).
  • Fix the color picker to give color with 0 alpha value.
  • Fix unmodified color value to become transparent when loaded.
  • Add click delay when closing dialog to reduce misclick.
  • Fix the hotkey not working when using the tab key on the node with custom inspector widgets.
  • [noparse][Panel] Fix panel gets rendered twice when entering fullscreen mode.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix "copy to canvas" not working with image array.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Text Area] Fix the bug that makes the enter key not responsive after setting the cursor position.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Color, Palette, Gradient Selector] Fix enter and escape keys register when another widget is selected.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Draw Text] Fix font resetting when using UI font (Noto Sans).[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Canvas] Fix flood fill diagonal mode not filling correctly.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Perlin] Fix the result change randomly.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Path] Fix error when using the move tool.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Scatter] Fix uniform scattering in full image mode not working.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Canvas] Fix line overflow when using a custom brush.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Stack] Fix spacing not included in the dimension calculation.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Bevel] Improve accuracy on larger surfaces.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Pytagorean, Herringbone, Random Tile] Fix gradient evaluation glitch.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Normal light] Fix rendering error.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Colorize] Fix gradient alpha not applying.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Pytagorean Tile] Fix render error when enabling truchet.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Contrast Blur] Improve algorithm.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Stripe] Fix color not applying in blend mode.[/noparse]

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 13268251
Depot 2299511 Depot 2299511
