Titanic: Fall Of A Legend update for 25 January 2024

Patch Release

Share · View all patches · Build 13268206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

We have just released another patch to address some issues that were in the previous game build.

Fixes:

  • Titanic's propellers now appear when the ship is sinking. Previously they weren't visible
  • Removed duplicates for 4 lifeboats (that also were glitched together)
  • The sticking issue on certain objects should be reduced again. We altered certain parameters of the player controller

If you are enjoying the game please leave a review, it helps out the game alot!

Interactive Gaming Studios

