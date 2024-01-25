Patch Release

Share · View all patches · Build 13268206 · Last edited 25 January 2024 – 07:32:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone,

We have just released another patch to address some issues that were in the previous game build.

Fixes:

Titanic's propellers now appear when the ship is sinking. Previously they weren't visible

Removed duplicates for 4 lifeboats (that also were glitched together)

The sticking issue on certain objects should be reduced again. We altered certain parameters of the player controller

If you are enjoying the game please leave a review, it helps out the game alot!

Interactive Gaming Studios