Enter Castle Usvit! Version 0.7 is Live!

We are thrilled to announce that after countless months, we have finally arrived at version 0.7 of Keeper's Toll. We want to thank everyone for following along as well as the entire team who is working on the game. We're all in this together, and it's amazing to see the progress on the game. As players, your feedback has been incredibly valuable and we want to thank everyone for contributing feedback, especially our dedicated community and testing team. We're turning the game into something special and can't thank you all enough!

New Environment: Castle Usvit

A once beautiful castle now lies in ruins at the hands of a tormented king who has been consumed by his own demons. Explore the castle's halls as you seek to put an end to the demonic forces at play.

New Healing System

You can now heal on command with our new flask healing system. As a new player, you will start out with 2 charges of a healing flask. Each flask heals 50% total HP by default. You can purchase a recharge from the Merchant. 2 Recharges per run, one per merchant instance. You can also upgrade your total charge count to 5, by killing each of the 3 mini bosses in the game: Warden Grainloch, Bilee and Soulus. When these bosses are killed for the first time you will be rewarded with a new charge to your flask.

Press [X] on Xbox Controller / [Square] on Playstation controller or [R] on keyboard to use a healing flask. You can rebind the keyboard key under key bindings in the options menu.

There is no longer health potions that will drop from crates/barrels/chests, as the flask system is now the main healing system for the game. However, we added new healing crystals to the game, which will now drop instead of potions. The crystals have a chance to drop in crates/barrels/chests and the drop rate scales with player level. The crystals heal over 10 seconds and heal a total amount of 15% of your total HP.

New lighting system

The world has gone dark, but is lit with intensity! We want to capture more of the darker feel of the games that inspire us such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne. The lighting system we added really helps elevate the feel of the game more and capture the vibe we are striving to achieve.

30+ new enemies

All sorts of new enemies await you in Castle Usvit. If you find some of the new enemy projectiles a bit difficult to deal with, toggle on the new "Enemy Projectile" outlines setting in the Options Menu.

3 New Boss Fights + 1 returning boss fight

It is your goal to seek out and destroy the Ebon King and all those that serve the tormented lord.

New Main Story Quest

Upon entering Castle Usvit, you will meet a mysterious priest named Kalinov. He will guide you on a path to end the reign of the tormented king.

New Merchant Items / Blueprints

Encounter and engage in new events and obtain new blueprints to grant you new powers. More items are in production and will be released as we progress through v 0.7. We are also planning a merchant re-roll option in the coming months.

Enhanced Environments

Updated texture details, rain particle FX and more. We want the worlds to feel more alive.

As we progress through v0.7 we also want to add some more points of interest throughout the environments, enhancing what you can do within the worlds you explore.

Enhanced User Interface

New additions for the new healing system and more clarity added to existing content.

New Music

Shout out to Brightbone, our composer. He's made some awesome new music for the game.

Publishing Partner and Chinese Localization

We have teamed up with Doyoyo Games for the launch of v0.7. Doyoyo Games is handling the publishing/marketing of Keeper's Toll in the Greater China region as well as providing localization support for Chinese. You can change the language in the options menu.

Achievements and Tomes

Lots of new Achievements and Tomes of Knowledge are available to collect and power up your characters.

Revamped Talents

This is a WIP that we will continue working on throughout version 0.7. Bogatyr has a new talent called Rage that is a Tier 1 talent and can be unlocked almost immediately. It provides him with a hefty Cooldown reduction based on how fast he hits enemies. If you play very aggressive and can maintain a high level of rage, you will reap the benefits.

New Trailer and Screenshots

New Video Trailer and screenshots posted on the main page. Check em out!

There has been several hundred other changes included in version 0.7, from skill balancing, to boss balancing, to visual effects, sound effects, bug fixes, you name it. We've fixed/tweaked hundreds upon hundreds of things.

We always appreciate feedback, and we understand that this is a big update. We hope you take some time to get used to the changes and also play some of the new content. Part of Early Access is about learning what works and what does not work for the game as a whole, and we are always striving to improve on these things as we continue development.

We welcome feedback, and if anyone has anything to report, from general feedback, to suggestions, bug fixes, etc., please do not hesitate to reach out. We'll get back to you as soon as possible.

Thank you for your interest in Keeper's Toll, and we look forward to everyone playing v0.7 and we shall continue on our journey to version 0.8, in which we will be launching our next character class: the Pyromancer. We maintain our roadmap in the game description, so feel free to check in from time to time to see where we are at and what we have planned.

Stingbot Games