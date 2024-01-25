PATCH NOTES V1.0079.4703

The latest update to Tower Walker has just landed with new content, priority fixes, a new task manager feature for dungeon grinding and a brand new upgrade called "Embassy" in the basecamp. We appreciate the support of the community! Thank you all for your feedback. Enjoy!

Stay awhile and grind!

Here are the patch notes (1.0079.4703):

Added "Resizable window" capability in "Windowed mode"

Added Skeleton(Summon) info in Character UI for Necromancer/Lich

Added new expedition upgrade "Embassy" (New delivery materials per hour. Requires attunement to Abyss Gate to be unlocked)

Added new custom task in Task manager (Auto reset and restart dungeons after defeating last boss)

CRAFTING

Fixed issue with crafting quests not counting crafting bonus procs

ITEMS

Tweaks to rebalance total health gained from lifesteal rings

Tweaks to increase HP gained from Broken ring of lifesteal

Tweaks to increase HP gained from Copper ring of lifesteal

Tweaks to increase HP gained from Iron ring of lifesteal

Tweaks to increase HP gained from Gold ring of lifesteal

Tweaks to increase HP gained from Magical ring of lifesteal

Tweaks to increase HP gained from Superior ring of lifesteal

Tweaks to increase HP gained from Powerful ring of lifesteal

Tweaks to increase HP gained from Ancient ring of lifesteal

Tweaks to increase HP gained from Dragon ring of lifesteal

Tweaks to increase HP gained from Mythic ring of lifesteal

Tweaks to increase HP gained from Celestial ring of lifesteal

Fixes issues with armor set bonuses not working correctly

Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from MIGHTY GARDEN

Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from RAPID GARDEN

Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from ANCIENT GARDEN

Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from MIGHTY TEMPEST

Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from RAPID TEMPEST

Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from ANCIENT TEMPEST

Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from MIGHTY CELESTIAL

Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from RAPID CELESTIAL

Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from ANCIENT CELESTIAL

CLASSES

Soultaker "Shadow Affliction" damage has been slighly increased

Stalker "Critical Wound" damage has been slighly increased

TOWER

Fixed collider issue on floor 69

ENCHANTING

Fixed issue with max potential in enchanting UI for Crit rings

Fixed issue with max potential in enchanting UI for Dodge rings

MISC

Interface refinements for Upgrades UI

Interface refinements for Delivery UI

Improved upgrades menu "General" in basecamp

Improved upgrades menu "Tower" in basecamp

Improved upgrades menu "Expedition" in basecamp

Added POI icons on treasure and trader floors in the tower browser menu

Improved reward screen for "Expedition Delivery" in basecamp

Tweaks to some menu audio sources in basecamp

Numerous stability fixes

Added some additional preparation work for "Frozen Northlands"

Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement V"

Added some preparation work for "Hunter/Beastmaster"

Added some preparation work for "Forests of Aldera"

Added some preparation work for "Zulmaris Swamplands"

Added some preparation work for "Abyss Pits"

Added some preparation work for "Desert Southlands"

Added some preparation work for "Steam Cloud"

Updated several tooltips

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!