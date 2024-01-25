PATCH NOTES V1.0079.4703

The latest update to Tower Walker has just landed with new content, priority fixes, a new task manager feature for dungeon grinding and a brand new upgrade called "Embassy" in the basecamp. We appreciate the support of the community! Thank you all for your feedback. Enjoy!
Stay awhile and grind!
Here are the patch notes (1.0079.4703):
- Added "Resizable window" capability in "Windowed mode"
- Added Skeleton(Summon) info in Character UI for Necromancer/Lich
- Added new expedition upgrade "Embassy" (New delivery materials per hour. Requires attunement to Abyss Gate to be unlocked)
- Added new custom task in Task manager (Auto reset and restart dungeons after defeating last boss)
CRAFTING
- Fixed issue with crafting quests not counting crafting bonus procs
ITEMS
- Tweaks to rebalance total health gained from lifesteal rings
- Tweaks to increase HP gained from Broken ring of lifesteal
- Tweaks to increase HP gained from Copper ring of lifesteal
- Tweaks to increase HP gained from Iron ring of lifesteal
- Tweaks to increase HP gained from Gold ring of lifesteal
- Tweaks to increase HP gained from Magical ring of lifesteal
- Tweaks to increase HP gained from Superior ring of lifesteal
- Tweaks to increase HP gained from Powerful ring of lifesteal
- Tweaks to increase HP gained from Ancient ring of lifesteal
- Tweaks to increase HP gained from Dragon ring of lifesteal
- Tweaks to increase HP gained from Mythic ring of lifesteal
- Tweaks to increase HP gained from Celestial ring of lifesteal
- Fixes issues with armor set bonuses not working correctly
- Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from MIGHTY GARDEN
- Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from RAPID GARDEN
- Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from ANCIENT GARDEN
- Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from MIGHTY TEMPEST
- Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from RAPID TEMPEST
- Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from ANCIENT TEMPEST
- Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from MIGHTY CELESTIAL
- Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from RAPID CELESTIAL
- Fixed issue with armor set bonus gained from ANCIENT CELESTIAL
CLASSES
- Soultaker "Shadow Affliction" damage has been slighly increased
- Stalker "Critical Wound" damage has been slighly increased
TOWER
- Fixed collider issue on floor 69
ENCHANTING
- Fixed issue with max potential in enchanting UI for Crit rings
- Fixed issue with max potential in enchanting UI for Dodge rings
MISC
- Interface refinements for Upgrades UI
- Interface refinements for Delivery UI
- Improved upgrades menu "General" in basecamp
- Improved upgrades menu "Tower" in basecamp
- Improved upgrades menu "Expedition" in basecamp
- Added POI icons on treasure and trader floors in the tower browser menu
- Improved reward screen for "Expedition Delivery" in basecamp
- Tweaks to some menu audio sources in basecamp
- Numerous stability fixes
- Added some additional preparation work for "Frozen Northlands"
- Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement V"
- Added some preparation work for "Hunter/Beastmaster"
- Added some preparation work for "Forests of Aldera"
- Added some preparation work for "Zulmaris Swamplands"
- Added some preparation work for "Abyss Pits"
- Added some preparation work for "Desert Southlands"
- Added some preparation work for "Steam Cloud"
- Updated several tooltips
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update