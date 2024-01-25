 Skip to content

Ace Racers SP update for 25 January 2024

oops.. NOW its right

Share · View all patches · Build 13268140 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed terrain texture misalignment after reducing resolution

added a number of "thinhoops" to SV , RH, OGH, TGH.

loader, Fo, Ducky, and tgd will get "thinhoops" in the future.

