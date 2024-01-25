oops.. NOW its right

fixed terrain texture misalignment after reducing resolution
added a number of "thinhoops" to SV , RH, OGH, TGH.
loader, Fo, Ducky, and tgd will get "thinhoops" in the future.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update