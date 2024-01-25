Update on January 25, 2024

An update for "Hodgepodge Hunch" is now available.
The main contents of the update are balance adjustments and in-game bug fixes.
The update includes the following
- We have reduced the probability of the same person becoming the spy consecutively while playing in the same room.
- Adjustments have been made to increase the likelihood of questions about charms appearing in the turnaround quiz.
- Some of the questions in the high-difficulty turnaround quiz have been changed.
- The quiz asking about ingredients put into the pot in specified rounds has been discontinued.
- When acquiring ingredients through the secretary's effect, adjustments have been made to acquire ingredients that increase the amount of information as much as possible.
