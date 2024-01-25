Update on January 25, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13268122 · Last edited 25 January 2024 – 07:09:20 UTC by Wendy

An update for "Hodgepodge Hunch" is now available.

The main contents of the update are balance adjustments and in-game bug fixes.

The update includes the following

We have reduced the probability of the same person becoming the spy consecutively while playing in the same room.

Adjustments have been made to increase the likelihood of questions about charms appearing in the turnaround quiz.

Some of the questions in the high-difficulty turnaround quiz have been changed.

The quiz asking about ingredients put into the pot in specified rounds has been discontinued.

When acquiring ingredients through the secretary's effect, adjustments have been made to acquire ingredients that increase the amount of information as much as possible.

