 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

闇鍋人狼 update for 25 January 2024

Update on January 25, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13268122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update for "Hodgepodge Hunch" is now available.
The main contents of the update are balance adjustments and in-game bug fixes.

The update includes the following

  • We have reduced the probability of the same person becoming the spy consecutively while playing in the same room.
  • Adjustments have been made to increase the likelihood of questions about charms appearing in the turnaround quiz.
  • Some of the questions in the high-difficulty turnaround quiz have been changed.
  • The quiz asking about ingredients put into the pot in specified rounds has been discontinued.
  • When acquiring ingredients through the secretary's effect, adjustments have been made to acquire ingredients that increase the amount of information as much as possible.

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2313162 Depot 2313162
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link