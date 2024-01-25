Version 1.22 patch notes

Gameplay
- “Hard mode” option available when starting new game if player has defeated final boss once
- Gender selection added to character creation screen (new games only, current games will see no difference as this is only used for displaying dialogue in other languages besides English)
Bugs Fixed
- Pixie prize at 300 checkpoint can now be claimed properly
- Jobs Board “No jobs remaining” does not overlap quest details when no jobs are left.
- Cedric flutterfly quest dialogue made clearer that you only need to show it to him rather than give it.
- Cedric portrait not showing up in dialogue instance fixed
- Monoko fruit removed from fruits selection for favorite food for animals
- Giant Furnace now shows time left to process when it is busy and you interact with it
- Fixed mouse flickering on and off when in pause menu and 2P mode
- Wallpaper able to be placed on some empty ground tiles fixed.
- Unable to navigate face icons on map after defeating last boss fixed.
- Order of navigation fixed when navigating down face icons on map using directional buttons.
- Trade screen zulu fruits changed to “Zulufruit Seeds” and “Zulufruit in a pot”.
- Pixie Guardian name in dialogue box correctly translated
- Support male/female dialogue tags
- Gamepad controllers show correct sprites.
Known Issues:
- Quickhands not working in 2P mode
- Strange issue with dungeon loading to black/freeze (1 instance reported)
- Controller mappings reset on computer restart
- Soot puff tank color picker does not work with controller
- Fin showing up in events when he shouldn’t be
- Wrong fin in cutscenes
- Mini boss spawning in incorrect rooms
- Some buttons not working in co-op mode/remote play before/during tutorial
- Seeds and trees can be placed on and grow through rugs placed outside
- Fences don’t tile correctly with T shape is created
Changed depots in special branch