- Fixed an issue where ESTP-Windrider selecting Megaptain could temporarily cause Units to disappear.
- Increased the effectiveness priority of Shifting Block.
LONESTAR update for 25 January 2024
Patch Notes Jan 25
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2056211 Depot 2056211
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update