 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LONESTAR update for 25 January 2024

Patch Notes Jan 25

Share · View all patches · Build 13267872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an issue where ESTP-Windrider selecting Megaptain could temporarily cause Units to disappear.
  2. Increased the effectiveness priority of Shifting Block.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2056211 Depot 2056211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link