Starship EVO update for 25 January 2024

[New build - DEFAULT] 24w04a: Hotfixes

Some more hotfixes.

Changes:

    • Destroyed status will now show in Codex Entity.
    • Repairing will now fix destroyed status
    • Cannot enter command of a destroyed ship.

Bugfixes:

  • #5429 Entity Power cap issue with solar panels.
  • #5436 Corrupted mechanism now get deleted on load.
  • #5431 Several issues on large entity
  • #5432 Spaceship behavior with very high thrust to mass ratio
  • #5422 Lightcruise ran out of fuel confusing message
  • #5420 Scrapping can feel inconsistent
  • #5419 Cannot activate maglock with sensor.
    • Laser detector can fail to detect player from below
  • #5412 Fuel system not working in some instance

Thanks for playing!

