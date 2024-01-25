[New build - DEFAULT] 24w04a: Hotfixes

Some more hotfixes.
Changes:
-
- Destroyed status will now show in Codex Entity.
-
- Repairing will now fix destroyed status
-
- Cannot enter command of a destroyed ship.
Bugfixes:
- #5429 Entity Power cap issue with solar panels.
- #5436 Corrupted mechanism now get deleted on load.
- #5431 Several issues on large entity
- #5432 Spaceship behavior with very high thrust to mass ratio
- #5422 Lightcruise ran out of fuel confusing message
- #5420 Scrapping can feel inconsistent
- #5419 Cannot activate maglock with sensor.
-
- Laser detector can fail to detect player from below
- #5412 Fuel system not working in some instance
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update