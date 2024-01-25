Version 1.5 Release Notes

Added:

Two new haven names in honor of our Adventurers of the Month

Changed:

Season pass poster end date updated to March 2024

Game servers rewritten to not depend on Unity, please let us know if you have issues

Losing a tutorial battle no longer forces you to replay that battle

Renamed subscribe buttons to monthly, quarterly, and yearly

Fixed:

Blocked players hands becoming visible if they opened the Meta menu

Blocked players props being visible when spawned

Not being able to remove duplicate friends in the social menu

Quill particles sometimes persisting in the haven

Rank decay documentation saying it happens at Platinum, when its actually at Gold II

Softlock when a creature dies before triggering its Entrance ability

Being able to do double discards when an ability only allowed one discard

Rioting Insider not moving to your opponents side when played

Shredder Beast putting cards in the Graveyard instead of the Reserves when your hand is full

Tombstone Mimic not being able to be stolen with Forceful Acquisition when mimicking a mana cost higher than 8

Balance Changes:

Dungeon Master subtype was renamed to Master

Monster's Rights Association was renamed to Wild Horde

One Man Army attribute renamed to Armored

Acidic Overlord renamed to Xyron, Acidic Overlord

Adventurer now has Mercenary Subtype

Alkar's ability text was altered so Banished is now banished

Avatar of Peace ability changed to "Entrance: Give 2 enemy creatures Pacifist" and now has Multiblocker instead of One Man Army

Barony Socialite ability changed to "When you summon a Noble for the first time each turn, Plunder."

Boomstick Ranger now has Mercenary Subtype

Campaign Prep renamed to Roam the Wild

Cautious Hunting Party ability reworded to "Summon a Token Copy" as is new standard.

Cooking the Books Discarded ability changed to "A random spell in your hand costs 1 less Mana."

Cry for Numbers ability changed to "Move the top 3 Innate creatures from your Deck to your Reserves" and mana cost is now 3

Cunning Snaremaster now has Mercenary Subtype

Daring Swindler Enhance ability changed to "Deathblow / Last Word instead for 1 Coin."

Dreaded Corpse-Flinger ability converted to Enrage (Modifier) Keyword

Dreadful Drain ability changed to "Deal 2 direct damage then gain half that much Life"

Equity Enforcer renamed to Serrated Stalker

Garngian Cutthroat now has Mercenary Subtype

Gelatinous Protestant renamed to Gelatinous Mass

Goblin Rookie renamed to Goblin

Glorious Overseer Prepare ability changed to "Mobilize 2 or less"

Mercenary Leader now has Mercenary Subtype

Merchant's Guard now has Mercenary Subtype

Mind Corruptions ability text was altered to "It is Amped this turn."

Monstrous Recruiter renamed to Monstrous Spore

Motivational Fervor renamed to Frenzied Fervor

Pact of Non Aggression Condition changed to "You have 5 or less Life."

Party of the Roaring Mutt ability reworded to "Summon a Token Copy" as is new standard.

Poison Bomb now has Ritual Subtype

Rallying Call renamed to Drakth's Call

Rallying Totem renamed to Totem of Drakth

Restorative Alchemy ability changed to "Gain 3 Life and randomly place 3 Life Elixirs into your Deck." and now costs 3 Mana.

Rioting Insider renamed to Sporecaster

Riotous Recruitment renamed to Sudden Onslaught

Ritual of Annihilation is no longer affected by Mastery

Ritual of Annihilation now has Ritual Subtype

Royal Filibuster now has Ritual Subtype

Spring Trap's ability text was altered to "Tokens are sent to the Graveyard instead."

Spymaster of the Guild now has Mercenary Subtype

The Final Spell ability was changed to "Move all summoned creatures to their owner's Graveyard. Exhaust your Master."

Union of Monsters renamed to Grow the Horde

Vile Bonesmith ability converted to Enrage (Modifier) Keyword

Wandering Executioner now has Mercenary Subtype

Wings of Vindication buff reduced from +3/+1 to +2/+1 and renamed to Wings of Fury

Zealous Archivist's ability text was altered to "Aftermath: Regain a random spell from your Graveyard and Banish it when cast."

Zealous Ooze ability reworded to "Summon a Token Copy" as is new standard.