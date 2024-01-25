Version 1.5 Release Notes

Added:
Two new haven names in honor of our Adventurers of the Month
Changed:
Season pass poster end date updated to March 2024
Game servers rewritten to not depend on Unity, please let us know if you have issues
Losing a tutorial battle no longer forces you to replay that battle
Renamed subscribe buttons to monthly, quarterly, and yearly
Fixed:
Blocked players hands becoming visible if they opened the Meta menu
Blocked players props being visible when spawned
Not being able to remove duplicate friends in the social menu
Quill particles sometimes persisting in the haven
Rank decay documentation saying it happens at Platinum, when its actually at Gold II
Softlock when a creature dies before triggering its Entrance ability
Being able to do double discards when an ability only allowed one discard
Rioting Insider not moving to your opponents side when played
Shredder Beast putting cards in the Graveyard instead of the Reserves when your hand is full
Tombstone Mimic not being able to be stolen with Forceful Acquisition when mimicking a mana cost higher than 8
Balance Changes:
Dungeon Master subtype was renamed to Master
Monster's Rights Association was renamed to Wild Horde
One Man Army attribute renamed to Armored
Acidic Overlord renamed to Xyron, Acidic Overlord
Adventurer now has Mercenary Subtype
Alkar's ability text was altered so Banished is now banished
Avatar of Peace ability changed to "Entrance: Give 2 enemy creatures Pacifist" and now has Multiblocker instead of One Man Army
Barony Socialite ability changed to "When you summon a Noble for the first time each turn, Plunder."
Boomstick Ranger now has Mercenary Subtype
Campaign Prep renamed to Roam the Wild
Cautious Hunting Party ability reworded to "Summon a Token Copy" as is new standard.
Cooking the Books Discarded ability changed to "A random spell in your hand costs 1 less Mana."
Cry for Numbers ability changed to "Move the top 3 Innate creatures from your Deck to your Reserves" and mana cost is now 3
Cunning Snaremaster now has Mercenary Subtype
Daring Swindler Enhance ability changed to "Deathblow / Last Word instead for 1 Coin."
Dreaded Corpse-Flinger ability converted to Enrage (Modifier) Keyword
Dreadful Drain ability changed to "Deal 2 direct damage then gain half that much Life"
Equity Enforcer renamed to Serrated Stalker
Garngian Cutthroat now has Mercenary Subtype
Gelatinous Protestant renamed to Gelatinous Mass
Goblin Rookie renamed to Goblin
Glorious Overseer Prepare ability changed to "Mobilize 2 or less"
Mercenary Leader now has Mercenary Subtype
Merchant's Guard now has Mercenary Subtype
Mind Corruptions ability text was altered to "It is Amped this turn."
Monstrous Recruiter renamed to Monstrous Spore
Motivational Fervor renamed to Frenzied Fervor
Pact of Non Aggression Condition changed to "You have 5 or less Life."
Party of the Roaring Mutt ability reworded to "Summon a Token Copy" as is new standard.
Poison Bomb now has Ritual Subtype
Rallying Call renamed to Drakth's Call
Rallying Totem renamed to Totem of Drakth
Restorative Alchemy ability changed to "Gain 3 Life and randomly place 3 Life Elixirs into your Deck." and now costs 3 Mana.
Rioting Insider renamed to Sporecaster
Riotous Recruitment renamed to Sudden Onslaught
Ritual of Annihilation is no longer affected by Mastery
Ritual of Annihilation now has Ritual Subtype
Royal Filibuster now has Ritual Subtype
Spring Trap's ability text was altered to "Tokens are sent to the Graveyard instead."
Spymaster of the Guild now has Mercenary Subtype
The Final Spell ability was changed to "Move all summoned creatures to their owner's Graveyard. Exhaust your Master."
Union of Monsters renamed to Grow the Horde
Vile Bonesmith ability converted to Enrage (Modifier) Keyword
Wandering Executioner now has Mercenary Subtype
Wings of Vindication buff reduced from +3/+1 to +2/+1 and renamed to Wings of Fury
Zealous Archivist's ability text was altered to "Aftermath: Regain a random spell from your Graveyard and Banish it when cast."
Zealous Ooze ability reworded to "Summon a Token Copy" as is new standard.
