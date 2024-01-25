Package 150d

- Improved friends list and matchmaking implementation
- Fixed xp and quest progression bugs
- Implemented unlocking of difficulties 4 and 5 for patrol gamemode
- Quick chats now play some basic vocals (wip)
- Random knights in the keep also have some voicelines
- Fixed an issue where slowing enemies wasn’t triggering the movement speed reduction
- Fixed an issue where debuffing an already debuffed enemy wasn’t stacking
- Slowed down berserkers wind up a little bit to better be able to block
- Adjusted volumes for many sfx
- You now gain some xp and currency for kills
- Good boy
- Beacon rarity is now shown with colored borders
Knights Within Playtest update for 25 January 2024
