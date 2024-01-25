 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knights Within Playtest update for 25 January 2024

Package 150d

Share · View all patches · Build 13267743 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved friends list and matchmaking implementation
  • Fixed xp and quest progression bugs
  • Implemented unlocking of difficulties 4 and 5 for patrol gamemode
  • Quick chats now play some basic vocals (wip)
  • Random knights in the keep also have some voicelines
  • Fixed an issue where slowing enemies wasn’t triggering the movement speed reduction
  • Fixed an issue where debuffing an already debuffed enemy wasn’t stacking
  • Slowed down berserkers wind up a little bit to better be able to block
  • Adjusted volumes for many sfx
  • You now gain some xp and currency for kills
  • Good boy
  • Beacon rarity is now shown with colored borders

Changed files in this update

Depot 2781641 Depot 2781641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link