Shell of a King Playtest update for 25 January 2024

Small Update 1/24/24

25 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Coins/Item drops will move towards you regardless if you have the magnet charm equipped, albiet slowly
  • Inventory autocloses on cutscenes
  • Fix bugged message that you can click to equip while not resting
  • Cam rotation now resets on death
  • Format control names, and item pickup text
  • Correct some boss names in stats menu
  • Other small bug fixes

