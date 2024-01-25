- Coins/Item drops will move towards you regardless if you have the magnet charm equipped, albiet slowly
- Inventory autocloses on cutscenes
- Fix bugged message that you can click to equip while not resting
- Cam rotation now resets on death
- Format control names, and item pickup text
- Correct some boss names in stats menu
- Other small bug fixes
Shell of a King Playtest update for 25 January 2024
Small Update 1/24/24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
