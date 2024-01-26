Cryptid Coffeehouse V3 has released!!

Hello everyone! On this fine day, I bring great news: after almost two years of consistent development, the third and final version of Cryptid Coffeehouse has released! This is the version of the game that I always wanted to release to everyone, and I'm so happy that the day has finally come.

This completely-realized build of the game features:

64,000 words of new story content! Not only do you have the opportunity to encounter three never-before-seen story events and meet several new characters, but scenes throughout the game have been edited and added to for a fuller experience! Playing through the game again is highly suggested ;-)

all new art! All the character sprites, backgrounds, and CGs have been redesigned, revamped, and recurated. Everyone (and everything) looks much cuter now, trust me. There's some new stuff hidden in there too for you to find!

a more accessible game interface! Within the settings screen, you're able to curate your play experience in an even better way. Toggle game brightness and contrast, adjust volumes of basically every noise and sound that plays, change font sizes and styles, and even toggle the opacity of the textbox.

original music! Cryptid Coffeehouse v3.0 features a soundtrack composed by Mello Jupiter, and, by the gods, does it sound good.

partial voice acting!! You can finally hear Artemis sweet talk you!!! And all the other characters speak too :-) You can find the full VA cast list in the about section of the game!

I can't wait for everyone to play and experience this game the way that I always imagined in my silly little brain. Thank you to all that have played this game and loved it (and Artemis!!) nearly as much as I do. You all mean so much to me :-) In the meantime, you can keep up with me on Twitter & join the growing Cryptid Coffeehouse community on Discord.

Have fun with v3 and I'll see you all around in my next game!!! Artemis misses youuuu ♡