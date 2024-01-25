 Skip to content

MineSweeper Tetris update for 25 January 2024

20240125 update

Share · View all patches · Build 13267586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added text descriptions to all help pages
Re-translated all language texts using ChatGPT
Fixed a bug where lines did not display correctly in dark skin due to the line color being white
Adjusted the size of tutorial icons

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204231 Depot 2204231
  • Loading history…
