 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Keyboard Maestro Voyage update for 25 January 2024

v1.0.2 Update Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13267448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have implemented an update to fix certain bugs in the game. Below are the details of the fixes.

<v1.0.2 Update Details>

Correction of Total Skill Calculation Error:
We have corrected an issue where total skill was being calculated based on incorrect levels for some songs. This may result in changes to your total skill.

Fix for Mod.th Functionality:
We have resolved an issue where the Mod.th option, which sets the threshold for when modulation values are recognized as ON, was not functioning correctly.

Lyric Display Bug Fix:
We have fixed a problem where lyrics remained on the screen even after gameplay was terminated midway.

Modulation Wheel Adjustment:
We have corrected an issue where the movement of the modulation wheel on the keyboard at the bottom of the play screen was not following the gameplay.

Correction of Typographical Errors:
We have corrected some typographical errors in the game's UI.

We will continue to work diligently to ensure that you enjoy a comfortable gaming experience. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. Thank you for your continued support of "Keyboard Maestro Voyage."

Changed files in this update

Depot 1688671 Depot 1688671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link