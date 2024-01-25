v1.0.2 Update Bug Fixes

We have implemented an update to fix certain bugs in the game. Below are the details of the fixes.

<v1.0.2 Update Details>

Correction of Total Skill Calculation Error:

We have corrected an issue where total skill was being calculated based on incorrect levels for some songs. This may result in changes to your total skill.

Fix for Mod.th Functionality:

We have resolved an issue where the Mod.th option, which sets the threshold for when modulation values are recognized as ON, was not functioning correctly.

Lyric Display Bug Fix:

We have fixed a problem where lyrics remained on the screen even after gameplay was terminated midway.

Modulation Wheel Adjustment:

We have corrected an issue where the movement of the modulation wheel on the keyboard at the bottom of the play screen was not following the gameplay.

Correction of Typographical Errors:

We have corrected some typographical errors in the game's UI.

We will continue to work diligently to ensure that you enjoy a comfortable gaming experience. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. Thank you for your continued support of "Keyboard Maestro Voyage."