Star Conflict 1.12.1 Secrets of the Precursors. Stage two

The entire universe is hidden in the smallest particle of cosmic dust, and every ship that is born in the fires of solar flares carries a tiny portion of the universe.

The path is not predetermined, it reveals itself to the ship just as the constellations reveal themselves to the astronomer’s sight. It cannot be captured with all the weapons of the galaxy, it can only be learnt by embracing infinity.

In the infinity of space, where the battlefield spreads beyond the Earth’s horizon, Dao becomes not just a philosophy but a guiding star. It teaches that no ship can travel faster than the speed of light, but in the winds of speed, being torn between stars and black holes, each pilot discovers their own, personal path.

Understand Dao, and then your ship will become a part of the constellation, and you yourself will become a part of the infinite harmony of the universe.

“Secrets of the Precursors” event

Pilots, “Secrets of the Precursors” event will take place in two stages. There are 40 levels in each stage. Only the owners of a special Pass will be able to unlock all levels, but the second and every fifth level will be available to all pilots.

To get the reward, you need to unlock the desired stage. In order to gain access to the next reward, you need to complete all the previous stages. You can join a stage at any time when the stage is available.

The event will last for three months. During the entire period, all pilots will be able to earn the special game currency in battle — Xenochips.

Xenochips can be obtained for completing any tasks as an additional reward.

Xenochips are added to the game for a limited time, and after the end of the event they will be withdrawn from the game and from the accounts of all pilots. Make sure to spend your xenochips before the end of the event!

Xenochips can be spent on special rewards during the event.

Secrets of the Precursors. Stage two. Special bundles and rewards

To gain access to all rewards, pilots must purchase the “Secrets of the Precursors. Stage two” pass. The pass can be purchased in the official project store.

Special pack “Secrets of the Precursors. Stage two”

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2679160/Star_Conflict__Secrets_of_the_Precursors_Stage_two/

The pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the “Secrets of the Precursors. Stage two” event.

Upon receipt, the next level is immediately unlocked and all rewards of the unlocked levels are available.

7 days of premium license.

Special pack “Secrets of the Precursors. Stage two (Deluxe edition)”

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2679150/Star_Conflict__Secrets_of_the_Precursors_Stage_two_Deluxe_edition/

A special version of the “Secrets of the Precursors. Stage two” pass. The pass can be purchased in the official project store.

This pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the “Secrets of the Precursors. Stage two” event.

Upon receipt, the following 15 levels are immediately unlocked and all rewards of the open levels are available.

30 days of premium license.

The ability to unlock three additional levels in the next “Secrets of the Precursors” battle pass.

Rewards of the second stage

[table]

[tr][th]Level[/th][th]Reward (* — available with the pass)[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]1[/td][td]New portrait*[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2[/td][td]Colouring pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]3[/td][td]Special bonus: up to +50% credits experience in battle (valid for 15 battles)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]4[/td][td]Colour[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]5[/td][td]Sticker pack[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]6[/td][td]Colouring pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]7[/td][td]Module: Pirate spy drones container[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]8[/td][td]New portrait[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]9[/td][td]Blueprints: blueprint of the active module “Kongmíng manual controls”, blueprint of the kinetic weapon “Kinetic weapon “CFER-24”[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]10[/td][td]New decor[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]11[/td][td]1250000 pts. of free experience[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]12[/td][td]Large seed-chip pack[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]13[/td][td]One of the four necessary parts of the ship "Salamander"[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]14[/td][td]Colouring pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]15[/td][td]New taunt[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]16[/td][td]Access to special contracts: allows up to 70 GS daily (access duration — 30 days)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]17[/td][td]Sticker pack[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]18[/td][td]Colour[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]19[/td][td]Weapon: Pirate “Halo” launcher[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]20[/td][td]Colouring pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]21[/td][td]New decor[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]22[/td][td]New portrait[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]23[/td][td]Special bonus: up to +50% credits experience in battle (valid for 15 battles)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]24[/td][td]New taunt[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]25[/td][td]One of the four necessary parts of the ship "Salamander"[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]26[/td][td]Colouring pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]27[/td][td]Weapon: Pirate Meson cannon[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]28[/td][td]Resource pack[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]29[/td][td]Synthetic polycrystals[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]30[/td][td]Colour[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]31[/td][td]New decor[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]32[/td][td]Blueprint: Pirate spy drones container[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]33[/td][td]Rare earth metals pack[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]34[/td][td]New portrait[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]35[/td][td]Premium ship or resources of choice (available 24 hours in the game store)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]36[/td][td]Blueprint: Pirate “Halo” launcher[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]37[/td][td]Special bonus: up to +50% credits experience in battle (valid for 30 battles)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]38[/td][td]Blueprint: Pirate Meson cannon[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]39[/td][td]Colouring pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]40[/td][td]“Acolyte of the Precursors” bundle: special part of the ship “Salamander”, “Fancy outfit” decor, and the “Acolyte of the Precursors” title[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]41[/td][td]Access to special packs that can be purchased in the store for xenochips[/td][/tr]

[/table]

Pack contents:**

Additional cell. A crate with rare earth metals. Contains 10 Rare earth metals.

Additional cell. Free experience. Contains 25000 pts. of free experience.

Additional cell. Monocrystals. Contains 5 monocrystals

Additional cell. Xenocrystals. Contains 5 xenocrystals.

Additional cell. Credits +50%. Contains a bonus of +50% credits for 24 hours.



Unique rank 17 engineering frigate “Salamander”

The prototypes of the first Salamander-type frigates were developed in 4623 by a group of engineers who had once left the “Outpost” Shipyard and set up their own private company. The “Blackwood” shipyard, known for its quality, was chosen as the production contractor.

The ship’s main feature is the use of numerous unique systems developed from scratch specifically for Salamander. The complex of this equipment seriously increases the engineering capabilities of the frigate. The outline of the ship captures the image of frigates of the past from the Federation civil war.

Like its ancestors, Salamander has excellent speed and mobility, which allows it to move quickly across the battlefield, without giving the enemy a chance to intercept it. And a special modification will seriously strengthen the ship’s shield and hull resistance at maximum speed.

Currently, the UMC has signed a contract to test a large batch of Salamander-class frigates. Every interested mercenary will be able to get the new ship for themselves and try it out in battle. There are rumours that the Armada representative office is already interested in the frigate, although they haven’t officially announced it.

Special ship part

Required for the production of the ship.

Can be obtained as a reward in the “Secrets of the Precursors” event.

“Kongmíng” control system

Autonomous control system.

Controls the “Kongmíng” autonomous drone. Operates in three modes: Shield restoration mode. The drone follows its ship and restores the shield to the owner and all their allies. Repair mode. The drone follows its ship and restores the hull for the owner and all their allies. Defence mode. The drone remains stationary and deals thermal damage to enemy ships.



“CFER-24” nailgun

Kinetic weapon.

When hitting an ally, it enhances all shield and hull restoration effects.

“Kongmíng” manual controls

Active module.

Switches control to the “Kongmíng” drone. In this mode, the ship remains stationary and increases the resistance of the shield and hull. The drone restores the hull to all allied ships, and all enemy ships lose radar range.

“Event-24” Horizon Module

CPU modifier.

Increases firing range. Reduces damage. The “Kongmíng” drone can shoot at the enemy in manual control mode.

Adaptive polarizer “Salamander”

Shield modifier.

Increases shield and hull resistance to all types of damage when the ship is flying at maximum speed.

The Star Conflict universe turns 12 years old!

Our game universe turns 12 years old and we are extremely happy to celebrate the anniversary with you!

“Festive bundle №12”

Sticker “12 years of Star Conflict”

Sticker “Space anniversary”

Sticker “Stellar epic”

Sticker “A celebration in the galaxy”

Sticker “The star dozen”

Sticker “Across the galaxies”

Paint “Festive 2024”

“Festive bundle №11”

Sticker “Attention! Tasty!”

Sticker “Cakebot”

Sticker “Through time”

Sticker “Make a wish”

Sticker “You are entitled to a pie”

Paint “Steel celebration”

In honour of the game’s birthday, we prepared the following gifts

A special festive paint “Heraldic Lily” is now available. To get the paint, you must complete a special task in the game.

New unique holiday stickers and patterns are now available: sticker “Battle compass” sticker “In flight” sticker “Ride the wave!” sticker “Ice shark” paint “Blue honeycomb” paint “Fire show”



Get all the stickers and patterns in a special container bundle. To do this, you will need to go to the “Bundles” tab and select “Festive bundle”. The pack will be available for a limited time!

Festive bundle №10:

Sticker “Mars congratulates”

Sticker “Like one day”

Sticker “Explosive ten”

Sticker “Golden ten”

Sticker “Abduction of the decade!”

Special festive rockets

In addition, we decided to launch fireworks in the Fringe sectors, of course, with your help. Now for some time you can admire the fireworks in the game and thoroughly celebrate in game modes.

A special achievement, which can be obtained only during the holiday

For the most distinguished, we have prepared a special achievement, which can be obtained only during the holiday:

Deal damage with a special anniversary battery of rockets.

Targem Games turns 22!

These days, the game developer Targem Games, with one of its divisions being Star Gem Inc., the developer of the Star Conflict project, turns 22 years old. In 2002, a circle of like-minded people, united by the idea of creating video games, formed a company that became the biggest video game company in the Urals. We wish the company new heights and new games! Happy anniversary!

Festive bundle №20:

Sticker “XsenoGame”

Sticker “Matrix the beginning”

Sticker “Hard work - big gem”

Sticker “Hot twenty”

Sticker “Top 20”

Thank you for being part of the community that helped Star Conflict become the game world that it is today. We thank you for these years filled with amazing events and fascinating stories of space battles.

Celebrate the birthday of Star Conflict with us!

New temporary packs in the in-game store!

Pilots! From January 25 to February 26, you will find new offers in the in-game store.

The following bundles are available for purchase in the store for galactic standards:

“Holiday gifts 1” bundle

Portrait “Catalina Blindide”

Taunt: “Are you warmed up now?”

Paint “Christmas festive”

Title “Dream of mercenary girls”

Decor “Samurai’s helmet”

50% bonus to credits for 30 battles.

“Holiday gifts 2” bundle

Portrait “Thunder Cruse”

Taunt “The onboard computer shows me your fragments here and there!”

Paint “Fireborn”

Title “Interstellar wanderer”

Decor “Kitsune”

50% bonus to experience for 30 battles.

“Holiday gifts 3” bundle

Portrait “Marcos Hot”

Taunt “This is my gift to you!”

Painting “Lifelines”

Title “Fast Gonzales”

Decor “Tree of wishes”

50% bonus to credits for 30 battles.

“Holiday gifts 4” bundle

Portrait “Arne Hagen”

Taunt “Don’t sleep, you’ll freeze”

Painting “Orange mosaic”

Title “Chimney expert”

Decor “Sakura blizzard”

50% bonus to experience for 30 battles.

“Iridescent set 7” bundle

“Pastel green 3”

“Lime scale”

“Green scale”

“Sandy colour”

“Darkening”

“New Year stickers” bundle

Sticker “Illumination”

Sticker “New Year orbit”

Sticker “Don’t forget your hat”

Sticker “Twinkle, little star”

Sticker “What a gift”

Balance changes

You can find all balance changes in this announcement.

Bug fixes