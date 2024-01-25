 Skip to content

TIEBREAK: Official game of the ATP and WTA update for 25 January 2024

PATCH NOTES - BUILD - 1.0.0863

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rectified online exploit
Corrected UI issues apparent in non 16:9 resolution
Added maximum saves reached message

Changed files in this update

