Saiko no sutoka no shiki update for 25 January 2024

Minor patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue with saiko sliding on the floor after getting killed by yui
Fixed issue with hungry saiko has icon showing all the time on the map making her unable to sneak on playuer.
Fixed glitch hungry saiko animation.
Fixed yui double hitting player for 20 hp damage with her single swing.
fixed some minor animation and text related glitch

