FLEX Disc Golf update for 25 January 2024

Update Notes for Jan 24th

25 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented tap-in mechanic to eliminate close proximity putts being missed
  • Fixed water hazards
  • Pause Menu can always be opened
  • Improved basket and disc physics
  • Fast travel is now more accurate and reliable

