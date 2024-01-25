Update Notes for Jan 24th

- Implemented tap-in mechanic to eliminate close proximity putts being missed
- Fixed water hazards
- Pause Menu can always be opened
- Improved basket and disc physics
- Fast travel is now more accurate and reliable
FLEX Disc Golf update for 25 January 2024
